Saline's Golf Team Takes Second at SEC Tournament

The Saline boys' varsity golf team finished runner-up in the SEC Red Division Monday.

Ben Wild and Kieran Dean finished in the top 8 standings for the season long SEC competitions to earn All Conference honors. Brady Wangler, who shot 78 Monday, earned All Tournament Team honors.

Pictured above are Kieran Dean, Brady Wangler and Ben Wild. Dean and Wild earned all-conference honors for the season, while Wangler made the all tournament team.