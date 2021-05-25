Saline MI
5-25-2021 1:46am

Saline's Golf Team Takes Second at SEC Tournament

The Saline varsity golf team took second in the SEC Red tournament. Pictured are Brian Kang, Brady Wangler, Josh Peitz, Ben Wild, Colton Cundiff, Kieran Dean and coach Debbie Williams-Hoak.

The Saline boys' varsity golf team finished runner-up in the SEC Red Division Monday.

Ben Wild and Kieran Dean finished in the top 8 standings for the season long SEC competitions to earn All Conference honors. Brady Wangler, who shot 78 Monday, earned All Tournament Team honors.

Pictured above are Kieran Dean, Brady Wangler and Ben Wild. Dean and Wild earned all-conference honors for the season, while Wangler made the all tournament team.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies