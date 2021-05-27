Michael Harris, Who Served in the US Air Force During the Vietnam War, Worked at Deluxe Check Printers for More Than 30 Years

Michael Bernard Harris, age 77, passed away suddenly on May 22, 2021 in Saline, Mich.

Mike was born on April 1, 1944 to George and Esther Harris of Detroit. Mike was married for over 40 years to his loving wife Susan who preceded him in death in 2016.

He worked for over 30 years at Deluxe Check Printers in Grand Rapids after honorably serving 6 years in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. Mike was very active in the American Legion during his time in Grand Rapids and 15 years during retirement in North Port Fl. Mike returned to Michigan in 2013.

Mike is survived by many nieces and nephews. Mike is predeceased by his parents George and Esther Harris, brothers Gerald and Tom and niece Patricia VanSelous. Later this summer there will be a private memorial followed by interment at St. Hedwig Cemetery in Dearborn Heights MI.