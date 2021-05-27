City of Saline Plans Pride Event June 1 Outside City Hall

City of Saline leadership has announced a Pride event scheduled for Tuesday, June 1 at Saline City Hall.

“Pride is more than its founding in response to police brutality and riots,” said Mayor Pro-tem Dean Girbach. “Pride is a movement for change to be who you are, love who you choose, and stand up for those who demand a world of inclusion full of love, hope, and unlimited possibilities.”

Kerstin Woodside, Chair of the City’s DEI (Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion) Taskforce stated, “We are pleased to actively demonstrate support for the LGBTQ+ community through the flag raising and celebration of Pride Month! It is important for the LGBTQ+ community to see representation where they live and do business. It is also important that visitors to our town know we are a safe welcoming and accepting community.”

Details regarding the 2021 Pride event are provided below:

2021 Pride Event

Tuesday, June 1st at 5:30 PM

Front lawn – Saline City Hall, 100 North Harris Street

The event will consist of a brief program including several special presentations and a flag raising ceremony. All Saline community residents are invited and encouraged to attend.

Saline Area Schools Board of Education Secretary, Susan Estep added, “I’m proud to be the first openly LGBTQ Board Trustee on the Saline Area School Board of Education. Representation truly does matter, and I have witnessed the growth of acceptance and pride within the district and community. My promise to the community is to continue strengthening and creating policies that will ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all LGBTQ students, teachers, staff, and residents.”

Pride Month is observed every June. On June 28, 1970, the first gay pride parades were held in New York and Los Angeles, one year after the Stonewall riots in response to a violent police raid at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village.