July 20 Deadline for Prospective Saline City Council Candidates

Citizens of Saline who wish to run for city council must submit a nominating petition and other qualifying documents to the office of City Clerk Terri Royal by 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 20.

Petition packets and candidate information are available in the Clerk’s office at Saline City Hall at 100 N. Harris St.

For more information, stop by the Clerk’s office, or contact the City Clerk at (734) 429-4907 ext. 2209.

Saline voters will elect three people to city council this November. The terms of Councillors Jack Ceo, Jim Dell'Orco and Kevin Camero-Sulak expire at the end of 2021.