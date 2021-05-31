Saline Senior Writers Group Works With High School Students to Publish Literary Magazine

Writers from the Saline Area Senior Center recently published their first literary magazine, titled “Space”. This publication marked a collaboration with students at the Saline High School Writing Center, as well as the SHS Graphic Arts and Photography Center.

The SAS-C Writers, which is headed by Judy Slater and Megan Kenyon, Program Director, was formed in 2019. Local senior writers meet monthly at the center to share their creative writing pursuits.

Slater learned of the SHS Writing Center after meeting their advisor, Jen Denzin.

“Jen described the SHS Writing Center students’ purpose as editors for any and all students who wanted help with their writing assignments at the high school,” Slater said. “She offered the idea that the SHS students could pair with SAS-C Writers to share and critique each other’s writing. Each pair established its own sharing schedule, all online.”

Megan Kenyon, program director at SASC, had been looking for ways to incorporate intergenerational programs when this opportunity presented itself.

“We went to the high school in the fall of 2019 for a tour and discussion on some of our writings. Then the high schoolers came to SASC to show our group how to use Google Drive. From there, the students and seniors shared pieces,” Kenyon said.

When Slater learned of the SHS Writing Center’s literary magazine, she thought it would be a perfect opportunity to partner with the students.

“I asked about the possibility of the high school publishing a journal for SAS-C Writers. Jen and the Writing Center students supported the idea,” she said. “It was a stunning, exciting moment for the senior writers to imagine having their writing published.”

When submissions were completed, the senior writers turned to Adam Rodriguez, advisor for SHS Graphic Design and Photography Center. Students helped create artwork, design layout and bring the first batch of magazines to print.

“Working with the senior center was a great experience for my design students,” Rodriguez said. “I know projects like these push students to get out of their comfort zone and learn to collaborate with others while using their creative skills to solve design problems.”

A second printing is currently in progress and will be completed soon. Copies of the magazine will be available at the Saline Area Senior Center, Brewed Awakenings, and McPherson’s Local.

“This project has been a great collaboration between writers and designers, between different generations and even between students from different schools,” Rodriguez said. “I believe this experience will be something that my students will always remember.”

The SAS-C Writers will soon resume in-person meetings.

“We are hoping that we have not seen the mountain top, but that we begin meeting again as soon as SASC opens so that we can continue our upward climb as writers,” Slater said.

For more information of the SAS-C Writers group, visit the website: www. Salineseniors.org or call 734-429-9274.