SOFTBALL: After Starting 0-2, Saline Rebounds to Win SEC Championship

Saline's varsity softball rallied from an 0-2 start to the season to win the SEC Red title.

The Hornets opened the season by losing two games to Bedford. But since those losses, the Hornets have swept their SEC Red rivals, including two big games against Monroe last week. Saline also went 4-2 in league games against their SEC White opponents.

Saline is 14-4 with a league game remaining against Chelsea Tuesday. Monroe is 13-5.

Monroe helped themselves and the Hornets by sweeping Thursday.

Saline hosts the district tournament next weekend. The Hornets will be considered the favorite in a foursome that also includes Pioneer, Skyline and Huron.

Saline went 6-0 against their Ann Arbor rivals, outscoring them 77-15. Pioneer did manage to give Saline one close game.

Saline begins district play against Huron at 12:30 p.m., Saturday.