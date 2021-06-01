Michigan Attorney General, State Police Begin Boy Scouts Investigation

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has launched an investigation of sex abuse within the Boy Scouts of America organization. The investigation will be conducted by the Attorney General's Office and Michigan State Police, utilizing prosecutors, special agents and victim advocates.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be anonymous.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe—with the public’s help—we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” said Nessel. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust."

In February of 2020, the Boy Scouts of American filed for bankruptcy while facing hundreds sex abuse claims.

Such crimes were documented in Saline. Frederick Sundling was in charge of 17 troops with over 500 members when he was a BSA executive in Marquette, Mich. In 1969, he pled guilty to charges of indecent liberties with a minor. The BSA allowed him to continue working in the organization, but not as a paid executive, according to BoyScoutSexAbuse.com records. Sundling moved to Saline and became involved in the BSA. In 1977, he was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct for sexually abusing two scouts. in 1989, after his release from prison, the Saline Police Department notified the BSA that Sundling attempted to lure boys with his plans to start a new troop.