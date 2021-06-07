Grant Gilmore, Kathy Bakian, Olivia Fanning and Nancy Thelen Named to FSAS Hall of Fame

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will be inducting the 7th and 8th Hall of Fame classes the weekend of Sept. 17-18. This year, the Foundation will be honoring the following ten individuals:

Class of 2021

Mrs. Kathy Bakian (Kiraly) - Distinguished Educator - Health and Physical Education Teacher and Counselor from 1970- 2000

Mrs. Olivia Fanning - Distinguished Educator - Elementary Teacher from 1973-2001

Mr. Grant Gilmore - Distinguished Alumni - Saline High School Class of 2002

Mrs. Nancy Thelen - Distinguished Alumni- Saline High School Class of 1970 and Distinguished Service - Saline Community Fair

Class of 2020

Mrs. Barb Cey- Distinguished Educator - Elementary Teacher and Instructional Services Coordinator from 1974-2005

Mrs. Kim Kaster - Distinguished Service - Community business owner - Brewed Awakenings

Mrs. Ruth Lockwood - Distinguished Educator - Elementary Teacher from 1972-2001

Mr. Jon Voigtman - Distinguished Alumni - Saline High School Class of 1980

Mr. Zach Wigal - Distinguished Alumni - Saline High School Class of 2008

Mr. Silas Woods (posthumous) - Distinguished Alumni - Saline High School Class of 1956

The Hall of Fame weekend begins with a patio tailgate at Hornet Stadium honoring the class of 2020 and class of 2021 on Friday, September 17th. The group will then be publicly introduced at halftime of the varsity football game. The formal induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 18th at the Saline High School auditorium.

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame was created to permanently honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding individual ability, leadership, character, personal drive and dedication in their service to Saline Area Schools and, by extension, the community of Saline. The FSAS Hall of Fame wall is permanently displayed near the auditorium in Saline High School - visible to students, teachers and guests throughout the year.