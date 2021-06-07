TRACK AND FIELD: Saline Boys Race to 2nd Place Finish in the 400 Relay at the State Meet

Qualifiers from the Saline girls and boys track and field teams competed at the MHSAA Division 1 meet Saturday at East Kentwood High School.

Led by the second-place 400 relay team of Nick Walper, Josh Rush, Andrew Victoria and Kendall Cherry, the Saline boys placed 14th overall with 15 points. Saline's girls, led by the all-state 3200 relay team of Madison Wood, Mia Rogan, Lydia Alig and Madison Stern, was 36th, with four points.

The 400 relay team of Rush, Walper, Cherry and Victoria ran the race in 42.75 seconds - .1 second behind the winning team from St. Joseph.

Also earning all-state honors were James Harrison, Jason Whitton, Nathan Luther and Joseph Fedoronko, who finished fourth in the 3200 relay in a time of 8:00.93.

Ian Hanby earned all state honors by taking seventh in the shot put with a heave of 50-11.25. Hanby was also 18th in the discuss with a throw of 119-11.

Jaden Pickett tied for ninth in the high jump by clearing 6-03.

The 1600 relay team of Harrison, Walper, Victoria and Benjamin Faulker placed 11th with a time of 3:28.

Dolan Gonzales took 10th in the pole vault by clearing 14 feet.

In the 1600, Fedoronko placed 11th in 4:30 and Harrison was 17th in 4:38.76. Cherry was 19th in the 200 in 23.38. Brayden Stavros was 23rd in the long jump, leaping 17-09.5.

On the girls side, the highlight of the day came in the 3200 relay, where Wood, Rogan, Alig and Stern took fifth in 9:26.12.

Nicole Warren leaped 16-09.5 to finish 10th in the long jump.

The 400 team of Jordan Wickham, Bryn Batten, Warren and Carly Rittenhouse placed ninth in 49.32 - just missing all state honors.

In the 800 relay, Batten, Warren, Wickham and Rittenhouse finished 13th in 1:45.69.

In the discus, Morgan Boze threw 111-05 to finish 17th.