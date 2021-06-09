Laura Cerimele Graduates from Ohio University's Scripps College of Communication, Earns Place on Dean's List

ATHENS, OH - Laura Cerimele from Saline graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Communication majoring in Media Arts and Studies - Integrated Media from the Scripps College of Communication at Ohio University.

Cerimele was also named to Ohio's Spring 2021 Dean's List.

Ohio students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.

More than 4,800 students graduated with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2021.