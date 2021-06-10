Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club, Young Adult Program Collaborate on Birdhouse Projects at Library, Depot Museum

The Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club, collaborating with the Saline Young Adult Program, installed new bird houses in the lush gardens the club maintains at the Saline District Library and Saline Depot Museum.

The Young Adult Program is a Saline Area Schools program for graduates with special needs. The program provides the young adults with job training and opportunities for job training and community integration.

This project was led by teacher Daniel Hunt, who saw it as a way for his students to gain confidence for interacting with people within and outside of school. The students had many tasks, including purchasing the items to build the houses and working in groups at the school on a project. When they were finished they participated in celebrations outside of the school for the placement of the bird houses. Additionally, it allowed students to learn about birds and how to maintain and repair bird houses.

Pamela Marr, of the Saline Stone & Thistle Garden Club, said it was a worthwhile collaboration that the club hopes to continue.

"We are hoping to make an annual springtime collaboration that we fund for the Saline Young Adult Program and to continue our partnerships with the Saline Library and Depot Museum Gardens," Marr said.

Marr said the wished to send a "very special thank you" to the Saline District Library officials, Mary Ellen Mulcrone, Karrie Waarala and Matt Seigert, who supported the project by allowing the placement of a bird house in their Bird Sanctuary.

The project was also supported by the Saline Department of Public Works, which took time out of their busy schedules to set the post for a bird house at the Depot Garden. Helpful DPW officials include Priscilla Anderson, Dan Bennett and Mitch Bristle.