1-25-2025 1:35am
Saline Hornet Sports Scores, Jan. 24
Varsity Hockey
Saline lost to White Lake Lakeland, 5-1, at Chelsea. Saline returns to the Arctic Coliseum ice at 5:30 p.m. Sunday against Utica Eisenhower.
Varsity Boys Basketball
The young Hornets lost their fifth game in a row, 74-32, to Huron, one of the state's top teams.
More News from Saline
