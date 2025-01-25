Saline MI
1-25-2025 1:35am

Saline Hornet Sports Scores, Jan. 24

Varsity Hockey

Saline lost to White Lake Lakeland, 5-1, at Chelsea. Saline returns to the Arctic Coliseum ice at 5:30 p.m. Sunday against Utica Eisenhower. 

Varsity Boys Basketball 

The young Hornets lost their fifth game in a row, 74-32, to Huron, one of the state's top teams.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive