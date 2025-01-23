Saline MI
1-23-2025 11:49pm

Saline Chamber Hosts Annual Meeting Monday

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting from 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27 at Travis Pointe Country Club.

There is free admission for all paid 2025 Investment Level Members. Otherwise, the non-member fee is $25.

There are appetizers and a cash bar. Attendees have a chance to win a LA-Z-BOY chair gift certificate.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive