1-23-2025 11:49pm
Saline Chamber Hosts Annual Meeting Monday
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting from 6-8 p.m., Jan. 27 at Travis Pointe Country Club.
There is free admission for all paid 2025 Investment Level Members. Otherwise, the non-member fee is $25.
There are appetizers and a cash bar. Attendees have a chance to win a LA-Z-BOY chair gift certificate.
More News from Saline
- Harold Hieber, Father of One, Worked at R&B and Meijer, Loved Chatting with Saline Restaurant Staff Harold George Hieber, age 91, passed away peacefully at his home in Saline on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.
- Ellerie Brunty Named to University of Alabama President's Liist To make the president's list, a student requires an academic record of 4.0 (all As).