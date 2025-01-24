Saline MI
1-24-2025 2:01am

Ellerie Brunty Named to University of Alabama President's Liist

Ellerie Brunty, a graduate of Saline High School, was named to the University of Alabama's president's list.

To make the president's list, a student requires an academic record of 4.0 (all As).

The UA president's list recognizes full-time undergraduate students.

