1-25-2025 1:22pm
Saline Schools Foundation Hosts Beads and Beats Benefit at Travis Pointe
The Foundation for Saline Area Schools invites people to its annual winter fundraiser Feb. 28 at Travis Pointe Country Club.
This year's event, from 7-10:30 p.m., is called "Beads & Beats. The program starts at at 8 p.m. The event features Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos.
The event features appetizers, desserts, and live and silent auctions.
Recommended attire is "cocktail casual," but anything works.
The early bird rate is $85 (until Jan. 31) and then $100. Ticket sales close Feb. 21. Buy tickets here.
More News from Saline
- Saline Hornet Sports Scores, Jan. 24 Losses for the varsity boys basketball and ice hockey teams.
- BASKETBALL: Roehm Scores 28 in Saline's Win at Huron Saline junior Keira Roehm scored 28 points as Saline defeated host Huron, 66-29.