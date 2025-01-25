Saline Schools Foundation Hosts Beads and Beats Benefit at Travis Pointe

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools invites people to its annual winter fundraiser Feb. 28 at Travis Pointe Country Club.

This year's event, from 7-10:30 p.m., is called "Beads & Beats. The program starts at at 8 p.m. The event features Cleveland Keys Dueling Pianos.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rltKkw97G6s -->

The event features appetizers, desserts, and live and silent auctions.

Recommended attire is "cocktail casual," but anything works.

The early bird rate is $85 (until Jan. 31) and then $100. Ticket sales close Feb. 21. Buy tickets here.

More News from Saline