BASKETBALL: Roehm Scores 28 in Saline's Win at Huron

Saline junior Keira Roehm scored 28 points as Saline defeated host Huron, 66-29.

Saline improved to 10-2.

"This was an amazing team win. Every player contributed in very positive ways," coach Leigh Ann Roehm said. "We shared it well and celebrated this opportunity to play together. Now it's time to rest and heal."

Along with her 28 points Keira Roehm had six assists.

"Keira Roehm was special tonight. Extremely efficient from the floor, getting to the rim, knocking down 5 3's and also setting up her teammates with six assists. She was everything a veteran needs to be in a game where we were so depleted with injuries," coach Roehm said.

Freshman Halle Powell had a great all-around game with 15 points, four rebounds and six assists.

"Halle Powell was terrific, stuffing the stat sheet in so many ways. She was hot from 3 in the first half, then got to the rim effectively and set up her teammates for really good shots," Roehm said. "She definitely didn't look like a freshman, she was so poised and made excellent decisions."

Abby Zsenyuk also stood out.

"I thought Abby Zsenyuk was awesome. She came in confident, ready to contribute when we needed her. She had a big put back and gave a great effort on the glass. It was awesome to watch her shine," Roehm said.

Stats:

Keira Roehm 28 points, 6 assists

Halle Powell 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 rebounds, 6 assists

Ayla Stager 6 points, 8 rebounds

Megan Sweet 6 points, 4 rebounds

Myla Talladay 6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

Abby Zsenyuk 3 points, 4 rebounds

Abby Roth 2 points, 3 rebounds

