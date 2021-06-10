Woman's Vehicle is Shot on Judd Road

A York Township woman reported that her vehicle was struck by a bullet as she was driving on Judd Road Sunday afternoon.

Deborah Tutak said she was westbound on Judd Road approaching the stop sign on Saline-Milan Road when she heard a loud explosion on the driver's side of her vehicle.

"I got out of my car to see what made that noise and it wasn’t until later noticed my car was hit by a bullet," Tutak wrote in the Saline Posts Facebook group. "Luckily it did not penetrate through the inside door panel."

Tutak reported the incident to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, whose spokesman, Derrick Jackson, couldn't shed much more light on the incident.

Jackson said there is a home on Saline-Milan Road known to have target practice shooting.

"It's possible that a stray round struck the vehicle although we can not definitively determine that to be the case," Jackson said.

No arrests or citations had been issued as of Tuesday afternoon.

Several other residents in the vicinity said people were shooting guns for hours Sunday and that it's a common practice. The incident was startling to people who've constantly heard gunfire and wondered if it might pose a danger.

York Township Trustee Derek Stern was glad there were no injuries. He forwarded details about the incident to the township supervisor and said he'd follow up on the incident with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Stern said the issue will be addressed at the next York Township meeting.