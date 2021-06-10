6-10-2021 11:36am
Washtenaw County Road Commission Announces Next Week's Road Work
The Washtenaw County Road Commission announced roadwork for next week - June 14-20.
Locally, we'll see new work in York Township, where shoulder work and mowing takes place. Saline Township will see dust control operations. There will be lane closures on Mooreville Road between Ridge and Macon roads.
In Pittsfield Township, expect mowing and shoulder work, and lane closures to continue on Platt Road, between Textile and Morgan roads.
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Plymouth Rd at Dixboro Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 16 - June 30
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - mid June
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd at Woodridge Ave
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|May 17 - June 15
|Ann Arbor
|Gleaner Hall Rd between Warren Rd and Joy Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14
|Ann Arbor
|Stein Rd between Maple Rd and end of pavement
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14
|Ann Arbor, Scio
|Maple Rd between Byington Blvd and a half mile south of Joy Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14
|Augusta
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 14
|Dexter, Lyndon
|N Territorial Rd between M-52 and Hankerd Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Freedom
|Pleasant Lake Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd
|Lane closure
|June 16 - 23
|Lima
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - 24
|Lima
|Jackson Rd between Steinbach Rd to Parker Rd
|Lane closure
|June 14 - 28
|Lima
|Jackson Rd between I-94 and Steinbach Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Manchester
|Sharon Hollow Rd between Herman Rd and Austin Rd
|Lane closure
|June 10 - 16
|Manchester
|Buss Rd between Lamb Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14
|Northfield
|8 Mile Rd between county line and US-23
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Northfield
|Main St between 6 Mile Rd and East Shore Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and US-23
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Northfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 2
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 7 - 18
|Pittsfield
|Tiger Lilly Dr between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd to the end of Tiger Lilly Ct
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 7
|Pittsfield
|Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Pittsfield
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 14
|Salem
|Pontiac Tr between N Territorial Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14 (extended)
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - 18
|Salem
|7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14 (extended)
|Salem
|Angle Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14 (extended)
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Currie Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14 (extended)
|Salem, Lyon
|8 Mile Rd at Currie Rd
|Road closure
|June 1 - 30
|Saline
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 2
|Saline, York
|Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Macon Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - August 1
|Scio
|Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd between City of Dexter and M-14
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Scio
|Baker Rd between I-94 and Shield Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14
|Sharon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 2 - 17
|Superior
|Ford Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-153
|Road closure
|June 9 - 21
|Superior, Salem
|Dixboro Rd between M-14 and N Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of June 14 (extended)
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 24 - June 24
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge
|May 3 - late August
|Webster
|Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - June 21 (extended)
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 25 - June 21
|Webster
|Joy Rd between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of June 14
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early September
|York
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 14
|Ypsilanti
|Hewitt Rd between Harding Ave and Burns Ave
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|Early April - early July
|Ypsilanti
|McCartney Ave, at Grove Rd
|McCartney is closed at Grove Rd.
Lane closure on Grove Rd.
|March 15 - June 18 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements (WB US-12 from Dorset Ave to west of Onandaga Ave)
|Road closure on WB US-12
|June 7 - late June
|Ypsilanti
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of June 1