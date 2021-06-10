Washtenaw County Road Commission Announces Next Week's Road Work

The Washtenaw County Road Commission announced roadwork for next week - June 14-20.

Locally, we'll see new work in York Township, where shoulder work and mowing takes place. Saline Township will see dust control operations. There will be lane closures on Mooreville Road between Ridge and Macon roads.

In Pittsfield Township, expect mowing and shoulder work, and lane closures to continue on Platt Road, between Textile and Morgan roads.