GOLF: Saline 17th at State Meet

Saline's boys' golf team wrapped up their trip to the MHSAA Division 1 tournament by taking 17th.

Saline shot 335 on day two of the tournament, held at Forest Akers West in East Lansing. That's one shot better than they did Friday.

Skyline won the state title with a two-day total of 594 - a nine-stroke advantage on second-place Detroit Catholic Central.

On Saturday, Ben Wild and Brian Kang were Saline's top golfers, with scores of 82. Kieran Dean shot 84 and Brady Wangler and Josh Pietz each scored 87.

For the tournament, Wild shot 162 - Saline's best score. Dean, at 170, was second, Peitz, at 171, was third, and Wangler, 174, was fourth. Colton Cundiff and Kang split duty, with Cundiff golfing Friday and Kang golfing Saturday.

The Hornets qualified for the state meet by taking second in the regional tournament.