The 30th and Final Ping Athletic Scholarship Celebrity Golf Outing is Friday at Brookside Golf Course

The 30th and final RH Ping Athletic Scholarship Celebrity Golf Outing takes place Friday, June 18 at Brookside Golf Course in Saline.

(For more information call Beth Ping at 734-904-7147 or email bethannping@gmail.com. Visit DocPing.com to register.)

Celebrities scheduled to attend include retired NFLers like Rodney Holman, Lionel Washington, Robert Lyles, Barry Stokes and Lomas Brown. Lirim Hajrullahu, who plays for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL, will also attend. Retired NHLers David Shand and Dave Debol will also participate.

The event was founded by Saline resident, sports agent and martial arts instructor Doc Ping.

Over the years, the golf outing has provided scholarships to about 70 high school seniors, said Beth Ping. In all, the Ping scholarship has provided students with about $100,000 to further their education. Funds have also supported other local charities and organizations.

The scholarship fundraiser started in 1986 with a charity basketball event.

"Joe Salame suggested that we consider doing a golf outing to raise more money. It was also safer for football players to golf rather than play basketball. So, in 1990, we started the outing," Ping said.

It started at Brookside and has stayed there ever since.

"When the outing grew big and successful, the owner of Brookside Ron Hopkins asked if we wanted to move it to another course. But Doc (Ping) is very loyal, and he felt that we should stay at the place that got us started," Ping said.

This the final year for the event.

"We've done it for 30 years! We've had strong leadership. We want to finish while we are going strong," Ping said.

The outing begins at 11 a.m. and costs $110, which covers 18 holes of golf (with a cart) a hot dog lunch, unlimited beverages on the course, and dinner from Outback Steakhouse. Golfers can win a free car from Bill Crispin Chevrolet with a hole-in-one.

The event is a five-person scramble.

There will also be a sports memorabilia auction. Braun and Helmer Auction Services donated items for the auction.

Verizon Wireless Zone donated a Samsung Active Watch 2 and Disney Gizmo kids watch.

