OBITUARY: Jerry Shafer, 87, of Clinton, Mich.

Jerry Lavern Shafer, 87, born on September 18, 1933, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 in the loving presence of his devoted wife Linda, and went to be with our Lord.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Clinton with Pastor Susie Shaefer officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. Memorials may be sent to St. John’s Episcopal Church, POB 518, Clinton, Michigan. Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of the Handler Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be offered at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com