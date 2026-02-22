What to do in Saline: Community Theater, Mission Talk, Business Lunch, Breakfast Club, SOS in Saline, Fish Fry and Nerf Wars

We found these local events and activities on our free community calendar. Post your events by noon Thursday to be included in our weekend feature.

...

15 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Feb 24 - Monday, Mar 2

FEATURED EVENTS

Parish Mission - Sun Mar 1 7:00 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

The Cry of Jesus' Heart: Let Me Love You. Parish Mission, 7:00-9:00 pm, Sunday, March 1.Who God Is. Who We Are. God's Desire for Us.Mission talk by Fr. Josh. Eucharistic Adoration with worship music and prayer teams. A light reception and time for fellowship following the mission.Free. All are welcome. Come as you are. Bring your friends and neighbors. [more details]

Other Events

Secretary of State Appointments at Senior Center - Tue Feb 24 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Convenience at your doorstep - the Mobile Secretary of State will be at SASC. You will be able to register to vote, renew your Driver’s License or State ID, transfer a car title, apply for or renew a disability placard, and more. You can even apply for a Real ID, which is now necessary for air travel. Call SASC to sign up for an appointment time. Please bring any necessary documentation for each transaction, as well as payment for the services. Reach out to Andrea Lewis at (734) 429-9274,… [more details]

Late Lunch - Tue Feb 24 1:00 pm

Macino's Pizza & Grinders

Casual business networking for Saline Area Chamber of Commerce members. Members pay for their own lunch.

[more details]

Open Art for Teens - Wed Feb 25 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

[more details]

Redeeming Scripture Bible Study - Wed Feb 25 6:45 pm

Ann Arbor

For those who have little background in the Bible to those who have a lot--this Bible study will look at why the Bible has been a source of healing and liberation for some and for abuse and oppression for others. Led by the Rev. Joe Summers it will help participants to hear and understand the radically discordant voices we hear in the scriptures as part of promoting an I-Thou, more faithful, relationship to them. [more details]

Cooking with Chef Val: - Thu Feb 26 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Come learn how to make a warming, Cream of Broccoli and Mushrooms Soup. Chef Val will teach cooking tips to make your soup nice and creamy without using high-fat, dairy products. Everyone loves a creamy soup, and this one is sure to please your taste buds. Ingredients are organic, vegan, whole foods, and gluten-free.

Registration is requested. [more details]

Dollars & Sense: Financial Workshop - Fri Feb 27 6:30 am

109 Cultural Exchange

More Money, Less Problems. How Practical Financial Moves Can Empower Your Future.

Dollars and Sense is a practical, judgment-free night designed to help you understand your finances, build a realistic budget, and create a clear path out of debt. Just real talk about where money goes, why it's so easy to feel stuck, and how small shifts can create real momentum. This is about moving from reaction to intention so you can stop feeling behind and start moving forward with confidence and purpose… [more details]

KofC 6674 Lenten Fish Fry - Fri Feb 27 4:00 pm

St. Andrew Parish Hall

Fish Fry: Saline Knights of Columbus. Baked tilapia, beer-battered fried cod, salad, fries, beverages, homemade cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and "bake sale" for $1 (desserts). 4-7 p.m., St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 910 Austin, Saline. Adults $18, Senior $16, kids (6-12) $7, Children under 6 free or Family (2 Adults and any number of children) $50. [more details]

Nerf Wars - Fri Feb 27 5:30 pm

Saline Rec Center

Bring your Nerf blaster and gear up for the ultimate showdown at Saline Parks and Recreation's award winning Nerf Wars event! Join us for an evening filled with fun, friendly competition, and adrenaline-pumping action. Whether you’re a seasoned Nerf warrior or a first-time participant, this event promises excitement for all! Do not bring darts, we have plenty! Ages 6-12. $20 per child, $16 per child for Rec Center annual membres. Registration is required at https://misalineweb.myvscloud.com… [more details]

Saline Area Players presents 12 Angry Jurors - Fri Feb 27 7:00 pm

The Well Church

12 Angry Jurors, directed by Veronica Long, runs thru March 1st. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 students/seniors. SalineAreaPlayers.org

◈ SYNOPSIS ◈ Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the twelve members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. As the dozen jurors try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the… [more details]

Breakfast Club - Fri Feb 27 9:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Friday morning social hour is back in a new format. Come for a breakfast treat (provided by Busch's), coffee, mingle with your old friends, and meet new people. Donations of coffee bar items are always welcome. Start your weekend on a high note! Be sure to register/rsvp at the front desk so we have enough for everyone.

[more details]

WCPF Annual Fundraising Banquet - Sat Feb 28 5:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

This is the annual Washtenaw County Pheasants Forever Chapter 151 fundraiser/There are many ways to get involved, from becoming a sponsor to helping spread the word. If you would like to contribute to the success of this special evening, TAG someone you think would enjoy our banquet, SHARE this post or DROP us a Message.

Don't miss out on what promises to be a wonderful celebration. You can order your tickets today to secure your spot at the event!Get your tickets. [more details]

Saline Area Players presents 12 Angry Jurors - Sat Feb 28 7:00 pm

The Well Church

12 Angry Jurors, directed by Veronica Long, runs thru March 1st. Tickets are $15 adults, $12 students/seniors. SalineAreaPlayers.org

◈ SYNOPSIS ◈ Following the closing arguments in a murder trial, the twelve members of the jury must deliberate, with a guilty verdict meaning death for the accused, an inner-city teen. As the dozen jurors try to reach a unanimous decision while sequestered in a room, one juror casts considerable doubt on elements of the case. Personal issues soon rise to the… [more details]

