Things To Do Around Saline: Free Concert, Rec Center Open House, Celebrity Golf Outing and More

Sunday is the first day of Summer. If you're not headed to the lake or the cottage, there are many things to do right here in Saline.

Here's a look at this weekend. Before we start: Add your events to the calendar to be listed. It's free.

Free Concert in Downtown Saline

What: Three Men & and Tenor perform. They provide pop music and quick-witted entertainment. Over the years, they've opened for the Beach Boys and Jay Leno and even had their own PBS concert.

Where: South Ann Arbor Street, Downtown Saline.

When: The show starts at 7 p.m., Thursday, but arrive early and grab dinner and drinks downtown.

Cost: The Salty Summer Music Series, presented by Saline Main Street, is free.

Ping Celebrity Golf Tournament

What: Golf with ex-NFLers and ex-NHLers the 30th annual and final RH Ping Athletic Scholarship Celebrity Golf Outing. 18 holes of Golf. Dinner from Outback Steakhouse plus a hot dog lunch. A chance to win a car from Bill Crispin Chevrolet - if you are lucky enough to make a hole in one. And it all benefits scholarships for Saline High School grads. For more information call Beth Ping at 734-904-7147 or email bethannping@gmail.com.

Where: Brookside Golf Club in Saline, 6451 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd

When: 11 a.m. Friday.

Cost: $110/person

Lethal Lunch Book Club

What: The Saline District Library hosts a virtual book club to discuss the "wicked details of murders most foul"

Where: On Zoom. This week they are discussing Death at High Tide: An Island Sisters Mystery by Hannah Dennison. Click HERE to register and get your Zoom link.

When: 1 p.m., Friday

Cost:

Six Strings and a Mike

What: Six Strings and a Mike performs a solo acoustic set featuring popular songs from the 1950s to present day.

Where: Dan's Downtown Tavern, 103 E. Michigan Ave.

When: 7-10 p.m., Friday

Cost: The music is free - but you'll need a menu.

Rec Center Open House

What: The Saline Rec Center celebrates its 30th anniversary with an open house. The event will feature several special presentations and gifts to all attendees.

Where: The Saline Rec Center, 1866 Woodland Drive.

When: 10:30 a.m., Saturday

Cost: Free.

Weekend Brunch

What: Enjoy brunch inside or on the patio at Salt Springs Brewery. Maybe you're in the mood for breakfast - Steak and Eggs, or the Brewhouse Breakfast or Challah Bread French Toast. Or maybe you're leaning more toward Truffle fries or one of Salt's many fine salads. Click HERE or call 734-295-9191 to make a reservation. Get your reservations. It's Father's Day Sunday.

Where: Salt Springs Brewery, 117 S. Ann Arbor St.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Cost: Click here to see the menu.