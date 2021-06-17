County Commissioners Vote Against Permit for Private Wastewater Treatment Plant in Lodi Township

The Washtenaw Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution to petition the state to deny a permit for a private wastewater treatment plant proposed to serve a housing development plant in Lodi Township.

“Residents of Lodi Township and the surrounding area have made it clear that this wastewater treatment facility would negatively impact their community,” said Shannon Beeman, Commissioner for District 3. “I’m proud to serve on a Board that worked swiftly to convene a special meeting to pass this resolution to support Lodi Township’s right to make land-use decisions about their own community.”

Red Equities LLC sought a permit for a wastewater treatment plant to serve the Arbor Preserve condominium development planned for the north side Waters Road, between Wagner Road and Alex Drive. Documents on Lodi Township's website indicate that Buzz Silverman applied for a site plan with 210 homes, multi-family attached units each at least 1,850 square feet, on the 60-acre parcel.

The property is zoned R-3. Silverman, in Lodi Township documents, indicated construction would begin in this fall and be completed in 2026, with some occupancy beginning in the spring of 2022.

Silverman also applied for Arbor Preserve North, a 218-condo development on 47 acres of the west side of South Wagner road, between Waters and Scio Church roads.

The proposed plant would be designed to facilitate expansion for the potential development of surrounding properties.

Last night, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to petition the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to deny a permit to Red Equities, LLC for a private wastewater treatment plant in Lodi Township as part of a proposed housing development. This vote took place at a special meeting last night called to address this specific issue.

The wastewater plant would be located northeast of the intersection of Waters and Wagner roads or northeast of the mobile home community. The applicant planned to discharge treated wastewater into an unnamed tributary of the Rouse Drain.

According to a press release from the Board of Commissioners, the board had concerns about the development not fitting the township's general development plan.

Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner Evan Pratt said he was opposed to the permit.

“Washtenaw County has participated in more than $30 million of water quality improvements in the past 15 years. Much of that has been done to reduce the level of phosphorous in our water,” said Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner Evan Pratt. “The proposed type of treatment facility does discharge phosphorous, among other things. In light of all of our work to reduce contaminants and improve water quality, it would be frustrating to see a permit issued for a facility that would do the opposite.”

State documents show that Silverman reached out to Pittsfield Township for utilities. Craig Lyon, Director of Utilities for the township, said it wasn't feasible due to limited capacity.

Residents who wish to voice their concerns about the wastewater treatment plant to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy can do so online by clicking HERE.