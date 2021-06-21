Intersection of Pleasant Lake and Zeeb Roads in Lodi Township is Closed

The intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd in Lodi Township is officially closed to traffic and a detour has been posted. The Washtenaw County Road Commission will be widening the intersection and installing a flashing beacon.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of July. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

The reconstruction and paving of Zeeb Road between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Road will take place after the intersection project.

If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact James Hui, project manager, (734) 327-6660, or via email at huij@wcroads.org.