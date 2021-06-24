On Monday, The Road Commission Begins Fog Seal Work in Manchester, Saline and Bridgewater Townships

Starting on Monday, June 28, 2021, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin preventative maintenance fog seal projects on roads in the following townships: Manchester, Bridgewater, and Saline. This includes Herman Road between Watkins and Sharon Hollow roads, Austin Road between M-52 and the City of Saline, Jordan Roadd between Arkona and Braun roads, Arkona Road between Goodrich and Jordan roads, Goodrich Road between Hack and Arkona roads and Hack Rd between Britton Hwy. and Goodrich Road.

The work on these roads is expected to be completed by the end of the week. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

Fog seal is another thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal that helps to seal in the chips and further protect the pavement.

The work will be conducted under lane restrictions to allow the fog seal to cure. WCRC will return to this area in a few weeks to place permanent pavement markings.