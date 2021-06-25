Saline Rec Center Celebrates 30 Years With New Summer Programs and Returning Family Favorites

The Saline Rec Center is celebrating thirty years of serving the community with new summer programs for the entire family. The lifting of statewide COVID mandates has allowed the rec center to bring back some family favorites, while offering new programs and camps for kids as well.

“Movie in the Park will be back this summer after a break for COVID-19,” said Carla Scruggs, Parks and Recreation Director. “The first movie will be held at Mill Pond Park on Friday, July 16. The August movie will be held at Henne Field as part of the Saline Summerfest event on Friday, August 13.”

In addition, Family Camp Out will return to Mill Pond Park on Friday, July 16. The cost is $10 per tent before July 16, or $20 on the day of the event. The price includes a permit and breakfast, which will be served from 7-9am.

Explore the Parks Nature Series is a new offering that meets once a month at 6:30 pm. Participants can explore the trails of Curtiss Park on June 24, fishing at Mill Pond Park on July 22, and wildlife at Peoples Park on August 26. This program is hosted by the River Raisin Watershed Council. Attendees receive a park passport that gets stamped at each event.

Rec on the Go is a free program for children ages 5-12 that takes place at neighborhood parks in Saline from 9:30-11:30. Parents can register kids online at cityofsaline.org/parks, where they can see times and locations throughout the week.

Summer Sandlot Baseball is a new program being offered in conjunction with Michigan Sports Academy. This program “takes baseball back to its roots”, with no parents, no coaches, no officials and no cost. Teams are organized into kids ages ten and under, and kids eleven and up. A soft tee-ball is used, and games are self-officiated, with a supervisor on hand for safety. The program takes place on Monday mornings from 10am-12pm at Tefft Park in south fields #1 and #2. Pre-registration is required.

The Rec Center will also be participating in the first ever SPY Esports Tournament on July 9 and 10. This program is in collaboration with the Ann Arbor Sports Commission. Registration is $20. Gamers will compete in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on Friday, July 9 starting at 4pm. On Saturday, July 10, they will compete at FIFA PSA/FIFA-XBox One starting at 1pm.

Art in The Park was a popular new offering for children that quickly sold out. Participants will be exploring the parks of Pittsfield Township, Ypsilanti Township, and Saline this summer as they create unique, nature-inspired art with instructor Payton Cook.

Yoga in the Park returns to Henne Field on Saturday mornings at 8am. This program is free, and requires a one-time registration.

Drummin’ in the Park is back this summer at Tefft Park on Sundays at 2pm. Participants are asked to register for this free program at salinerec.com, and are required to bring their own equipment (stability ball, drum sticks, bucket and water bottle).

The Rec Center also offers a summer kids camp, swim lessons, water aerobics, lifeguard training, and youth sports sessions, as well as multiple leagues and fitness classes for adults.

For more information, visit salinerec.com or call 734-429-5208.