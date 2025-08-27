Saline Community Fair Kicks Off With Saline Schools Day

Magic shows and tractor pulls? Reptile shows and livestock judging? It must be time for the annual Saline Community Fair at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

The fair kicked off with Saline Schools Day on Wednesday. The gates opened at 10 AM, and anyone wearing Saline gear could enter for free. Opening day is also an inclusive day, when individuals with different abilities are able to enter the fair for free until 2PM.

“This is our third year coming to the Saline Fair with Liberty Club,” said Shannon Macy, program director of Liberty Club. “We brought 22 participants today.”

Liberty Club members had an exciting opportunity to experience the fair in a new way this year.

“This is our first year that we entered items into the competition from our garden,” Macy said. “They started a new category this year for people with different abilities. This is the first year for our garden, which is at Liberty School in the courtyard. They were very excited to come and visit their items and see their ribbons as well as looking at other items.”

Macy said that club members look forward to this day. Some of them come for the rides, some come for the animals, and some look forward to tasting the food offered by vendors.

“It’s one of the things they do every year, and this day makes it less busy. It's a little bit quieter, there are less lines, and it's a little less intimidating and not as overwhelming as coming on some of the other days. It’s really great that they do this inclusion day for people with disabilities. It’s a better experience for all of them.”

“I love watching the cows and stuff,” said club member Lance Massie. “I like hanging out with friends and messing around with my favorite teachers.”

Angela Hamman said her favorite part of the fair is the rides. She was looking forward to having lunch at the kitchen which is operated by Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church during fair days.

“That’s where we’re all eating. They have a little healthier options,” she said.

Club members enjoyed watching the Unbelievable Comedy and Magic Show, as well as seeing exotic animals with the Muxlow Reptile Show.

“We’re having a great time,” said Colleen Studer, program assistant at Liberty Club. “We just really love coming together with everybody. Liberty Club is such a community-based program, so it’s nice to come and see the community and what they’ve done with the fair.”

Macy was thankful for the many sponsors and fair organizers who made this event possible.

“It’s great that NU2U sponsors this every year, and we are familiar with NU2U as one of our volunteer sites,” she said. “We appreciate them and everything they do, and everyone that puts this on. It’s a great event that we look forward to every year.”

