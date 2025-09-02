PRESS RELEASE: Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union to Sponsor ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation

Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union is honored to announce its sponsorship of the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation. This organization is dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric brain cancer, including Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) and Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG), by funding game-changing research. ChadTough also helps patients and families by providing navigation throughout their journey.

“MSGCU is a caring organization that serves all Michiganders, and we rally behind causes that help others like the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation,” said Ann Jones, MSGCU Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. “We are proud to team up with ChadTough to support their mission of raising research funds and awareness for childhood brain cancer.”

As part of the ChadTough sponsorship activities, community members are invited to visit the MSGCU Ann Arbor branch on West Stadium Boulevard or Saline branch on Michigan Avenue to receive a free ChadTough stadium cushion, while supplies last. The credit union is also holding a raffle at these branches for the chance to win a $500 MSGCU account deposit and has created a special certificate of deposit to help members reach their savings goals. Any adult over 18 is welcome to enter the raffle now through September 20. Visit msgcu.org/chadtough to learn more and see the details for earning 4.40% annual percentage yield with MSGCU’s 5-Month New Money CD.

Community members are invited to join MSGCU at upcoming ChadTough events:

September 5 at 7 PM: Orange Out football game at Saline High School. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange to show their support for ChadTough.

Orange Out football game at Saline High School. Attendees are encouraged to wear orange to show their support for ChadTough. September 28 at 12 PM: Punt, Pass, and Kick competition at RunTough Family Fun Day. As a proud sponsor of the competition, the credit union will award $100 MSGCU savings account deposits to the 14 winners of the contest. Visit msgcu.org/chadtough for complete details.

“Partners like MSGCU help amplify our mission and support the fight against pediatric brain cancer,” said Tammi Carr, ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation Co-Founder. “Their sponsorship of ChadTough events helps raise the critical research funds needed for a treatment plan and ultimately a cure for DIPG. We are tremendously grateful for the support.”

To further enhance the communities it serves, MSGCU supports local organizations with missions of helping others through its annual Giving Back program. Each of its 24 branch offices presents a deserving organization near the branch with a $1,000 donation to support a local initiative. As part of this program, MSGCU’s Ann Arbor branch proudly presented a donation to the Ann Arbor Police Benevolent Association last year. The branch team will also present a donation to the Ann Arbor Hands-on Museum this year. Its Saline branch presented donations to first responders at the Saline Fire Department, Saline Police Department, and Pittsfield Township Police Department through the last three years.

MSGCU began in 1954 as the financial champion of educators and government employees. Today the credit union welcomes all Michiganders to bank with them, from teachers to bakers to viral video makers. New members can open an account online or in person at the credit union’s Ann Arbor or Saline branch, or any of the other 22 convenient locations in Southeast Michigan.

More News from Saline