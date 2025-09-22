CPA and Sheep Farmer Lyle Wahl, Father of 4, Was President of the Fair, Longtime Rotary Member

Lyle Rudolph Wahl, age 82, of Manchester, Michigan passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 20, 2025, with family by his side. Lyle was born May 22,1943 to the late Rudolph G. Wahl and Wilma (Roehm) Wahl. Lyle is survived by his children, Jordan (Heather) Wahl of Manchester, Evan Wahl of Dexter, Amanda (Arnold) Reginaldo of Chelsea, Adam (Ann) Erskine of California; nine grandchildren, Alora and Elijah Wahl, Jaden and Rylin Wahl, Devon, Arianna, Jonas and Elena Reginaldo, and Alex Erskine. He is also survived by siblings Ronnie (Dawn) Wahl and Cynthia (Jim) Proctor.

Lyle was a CPA his whole life; he eventually retired at the age of 75. Being a CPA wasn’t the only thing that kept him busy, he was the president of the Saline Fair for many years, a lifelong Rotary member and an avid sheep farmer. He loved raising sheep for the fair kids. He had a passion for producing quality lambs for the kids to take to fair. Lyle was a member at Bethel United Church of Christ in Manchester. He loved the fall, with the leaves changing and the start of college football. As a lifelong Michigan fan, he would want to say GO BLUE!

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Sunday, September 28th from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Monday, September 29th at Bethel United Church of Christ from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor David Bucholtz to officiate. Following the service, burial will take place in the Bethel Church Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County. Following the graveside service, there will be a luncheon held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lyle’s name may be made to Bethel United Church of Christ, 10425 Bethel Church Road, Manchester, MI 48158 or to the Rotary Club of Saline, P.O. Box 121, Saline, MI 48176. To leave a memory you have Lyle, to sign his online guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

