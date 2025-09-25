Illusionist Daniel Martin Plays Tecumseh Oct. 11

The Tecumseh Center for the Arts (TCA) is proud to announce that award-winning illusionist Daniel Martin will bring his one-of-a-kind magic and comedy to the TCA stage on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Appleumpkin After Dark series.

Fresh off national tours and television appearances on Netflix, NBC, Disney+, and BBC’s Now You See It, Daniel Martin is celebrated for redefining the modern magic show. With a style that blends razor-sharp wit, lightning-fast sleight of hand, and mind-bending illusions, Martin’s performances captivate audiences of all ages.

“This isn’t your typical magic show,” says Martin. “It’s an experience that speaks to everyone—from kids to grandparents. We’re talking disappearing acts, pickpocketing, and moments that will make you laugh and cry.”

Martin’s impressive career began in Chicago at just 12 years old, performing professionally in the city’s top venues. Today, his live shows set records across the country, and his intimate Drinks and Deceptions experiences regularly sell out in under two minutes. Known for his audience-driven approach, Martin designs every show to feel like a shared, in-the-moment experience.

TCA Managing Director Amy Slupe first saw Martin perform last September and knew immediately he belonged on the Tecumseh stage.

“Riveting! Daniel captivates kids and adults alike with a dynamic blend of jaw-dropping magic, laugh-out-loud comedy, and edge-of-your-seat sleight of hand,” says Slupe. “His charisma and national reputation make him a perfect match for the intimacy and energy of the TCA.”This year marks the second installment of Appleumpkin After Dark, a growing TCA tradition that extends festival fun into the evening with world-class entertainment.

“Appleumpkin encapsulates all the excitement of autumn,” Slupe adds. “Daniel’s illusions and sense of mystery add a touch of Halloween-season intrigue. It’s the perfect way to end a day of cider, pumpkins, and fall fun in downtown Tecumseh.”

Audiences can expect a night filled with unforgettable surprises, including Martin’s showstopping illusion where two audience members disappear. After a decade in the making, it remains one of his most breathtaking feats.

Whether you’re six or eighty-six, Daniel Martin’s Appleumpkin After Dark show promises a night of wonder and excitement for the entire family.Tickets are on sale now for Daniel Martin’s Appleumpkin After Dark: Tricky Life at the Tecumseh Center for the Arts. Tickets may be purchased online at www.TheTCA.org, by phone at (517) 423-6617, or in person at the TCA Box Office, open Thursday and Friday from 12–5 p.m.

More News from Saline