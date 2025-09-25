Career and Internship Fair at Washtenaw Community Collee Oct. 21

The public is invited to Washtenaw Community College’s (WCC) Fall 2025 Career & Internship Fair from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 21. Approximately 70 employers will be on hand, many looking to hire for immediate job opportunities.

The career fair is free and will be hosted in the Morris Lawrence Building on the WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register on the Fall 2025 Career Fair webpage.

In addition to exploring full- and part-time job opportunities and networking with industry professionals, students are invited to apply for internship and apprenticeship roles.

Employers from the private sector, as well as local and state government organizations, will attend. Interested employers not yet registered may contact WCC’s Center for Career Success through the Career Fair webpage to reserve a table.

WCC is also offering free in-person and virtual opportunities to help students, alumni and community members prepare to meet employers. Among the sessions is a special information session related to employment opportunities at Michigan Medicine. Up to 10 departments within the hospital system will be on hand just before the career fair begins to discuss career opportunities and strategies for getting hired at Michigan Medicine.

Contact the Center for Career Success at careers@wccnet.edu or (734) 677-5155 to register for a session.

Thursday, October 16, 11 a.m.-Noon , In Person - Liberal Arts (LA) building, room 119.

, In Person - Liberal Arts (LA) building, room 119. Friday, October 17, 11 a.m.-Noon , Virtual on Zoom.

, Virtual on Zoom. Monday, October 20, 4-5 p.m., In Person - Liberal Arts (LA) building, room 119.

Tuesday, October 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m., Morris Lawrence Building (ML), room 150, Michigan Medicine Employment Information Session – Registration required.

Employers attending the fair will come from the following sectors. Visit the Fall 2025 Career Fair webpage for the full list of employers:

Automotive

Advanced Manufacturing/CNC

Business/Finance/Marketing

Banking/Mortgage

Computer Science

Education/Childcare

Engineering

Entertainment

Environmental Science

Healthcare

Human Services/Non-Profit

Information Technology

Maintenance

Production/Quality Control

Restaurant/Hotel

Science

Writing/Editing

Welding & Fabrication

If You Go

WHAT: WCC Fall 2025 Career & Internship Fair

WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 21

WHERE: Morris Lawrence Building on the WCC campus, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor

WEB: Fall 2025 Career Fair webpage at wccnet.edu/careerfair

PHONE: (734) 677-5155

EMAIL: careers@wccnet.edu

WHO: Open to WCC students and the public

