Bridge 6 Program

Take time to get ahead of the game, meet new incoming 6th graders, and gain valuable tools to make the middle school transition smoother. Learn how to take proper notes, prepare for tests, manage your time, and build relationships with peers and faculty in an academic setting. Take a tour of the middle school and tackle locker combinations, too! By the end of this session, youʼll be a pro and ready for the new school year! Instructors: Saline Middle School teachers Julie Strieter, Jeff Peet & Jennifer Centivany. Registration Link