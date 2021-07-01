Rentschler Farm Has Openings for Vendors in Aug. 13-14 US12 Heritage Yard Sale

The Saline Area Historical Society is inviting vendors to participate in the US12 Heritage Yard Sale, Aug. 13-14 at the Rentschler Farm Museum in Saline.

The two-day sale is part of an event known as "Michigan's longest yard sale."

The sale at the Rentschler Farm Museum is a fundraiser for the Saline Area Historical Society, which operates the farm museum and Depot museum for the City of Saline.

To rent a booth at the farm, call 734-944-0442 or visit www.salinehistory.org. Click here for a booth application.

The Rentschler Farm Museum, located at 1265 E. Michigan Ave., is one of the busier stops on the US-12 circuit.