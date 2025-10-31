PRESS RELEASE: Gov. Whitmer Announces Open AI, Oracle Behind Saline Township Data Center

Press Release from Gov. Whitmer's office

Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that Michigan was selected for a multi-billion-dollar OpenAI Stargate project, built by Oracle and Related Digital, that will create more than 2,500 union construction jobs, more than 450 jobs on site and 1,500 more across the county. Michigan was chosen for the project, the largest one-time investment in state history, because of the state’s strong workforce, pipeline of local talent, and bipartisan legislation Governor Whitmer signed to lower costs for the construction of high-tech infrastructure. The new facility will grow the economy and help Michigan continue to lead the future of advanced manufacturing and technology.

“Today, we won the largest economic project in Michigan history.

“This transformational new Stargate OpenAI facility, built by Oracle and Related Digital, will create 2,500 good-paying union construction jobs, more than 450 permanent high-skill, high-paying jobs on site, and 1,500 more in the community while helping us lead the future of advanced manufacturing and technology.

“I’m grateful to these cutting-edge companies for betting on Michigan, building on our work to compete for and win big projects in next-generation industries from cars and clean energy to semiconductors and batteries.

“We will continue working together at the state level to win more projects so we can create even more good-paying, local jobs for Michiganders and grow our economy.

“This investment from Oracle and Related Digital sends a simple message to anyone who wants to build the future—you can build it in Michigan.”

Project Details

The more than one gigawatt project will be one of the most advanced AI infrastructure facilities in the U.S., especially when it comes to its efficient use of land, water, and power. The project will not require any additional power generation to operate, uses a closed loop water system that will not require any additional water from our Great Lakes, and preserves more than 700 acres of open space that will be retained and used as farmland, wetland, and forest. An MDOT traffic study awarded the project an ‘A’ and found that it will have minimal effects on local traffic. Related Digital will also be investing an additional $14 million, as requested by the Saline Township Board, in local fire departments, a community investment fund, and farmland preservation trust.

Michigan was selected for the project because of the state's strong construction and tech workforce, capable of both building and operating the facility. Another key factor was bipartisan legislation Governor Whitmer signed to lower the cost of building high-tech AI infrastructure. Additionally, proximity to two of the state’s premier universities, the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University, offers a pipeline of local talent and an opportunity for young Michiganders to start their in-demand, high-paying careers in Michigan.

More press release info about the "Stargate" Data Center

OpenAI, Oracle, and Related Digital, a vertically integrated data center development and investment platform, today announced plans to develop a data center campus with more than a gigawatt of capacity in Saline Township, Michigan. The multi-billion dollar investment in the project, which is expected to begin construction in early 2026, is part of OpenAI and Oracle’s previously announced partnership to deliver 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate capacity.

“We are proud to be developing this critical project exclusively for Oracle and contributing to keeping our nation competitive in the global AI race,” said Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies and Chairman of Related Digital. “This historic, multi-billion-dollar investment will ensure that Michigan plays a leading role in developing the digital infrastructure American companies need.”

“This project will help ensure Michigan is a key part of building the AI infrastructure that will power the next generation of American innovation,” said Peter Hoeschele, OpenAI’s vice president of industrial compute. “By expanding Stargate to Michigan, we can strengthen domestic supply chains, create good jobs, and help more communities share in the economic opportunities AI is creating. We’re proud to work with Oracle, Related Digital, DTE Energy, and other partners to bring this project to life in a way that benefits the local community.”

“Oracle is excited for Michigan to be the next site for our Stargate project with OpenAI. Historically Michigan has been at the forefront of innovation and industry in America, and this strong legacy will continue as we work with Related Digital to rapidly expand our cloud capacity to meet the unprecedented demand for AI,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Oracle’s highly performant, secure, and cost-effective AI infrastructure is powering advanced AI systems to help ensure the U.S. maintains its leadership in technology innovation for generations to come.”

The Saline Township project, which is being funded by a consortium of leading private investors and financial institutions, is projected to create more than 2,500 union construction jobs. Ongoing, Related Digital and Oracle expect to collectively create more than 450 jobs onsite, and 1,500 jobs county-wide to support the project, as well as thousands more indirect jobs across Michigan and the U.S.

The state-of-the-art data center campus, which is being developed on 250 acres in Saline Township, will utilize a closed-loop cooling system, which limits daily water use to levels comparable to an office building. DTE Energy is supplying 100% of the power to the project using existing resources augmented by a new battery storage investment – financed entirely by the project – in a way that ensures there is no impact on DTE’s existing customers’ energy supply or rates. In fact, DTE’s customers will benefit from the project contributing its share to the fixed costs of maintaining and improving the grid.

“The Related Digital team has decades of combined experience in site acquisition and development, partnering with utility providers, and delivering data centers for leading hyperscalers on time and on budget,” said Brent Behrman, CEO of Related Digital. “We look forward to beginning construction in early 2026.”

The Saline Township project—dubbed the ‘The Barn’ for the historic red barn being preserved by the entrance to the site off Michigan Avenue—consists of three 550,000 square-feet single-story buildings. The project will be LEED certified, includes minimum setbacks of 75’ from the road and substantial screening.

Pending approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission, the project is expected to begin construction in early 2026. Walbridge, the more than 100-year-old construction firm founded in Detroit, Michigan, will serve as general contractor on the project.

