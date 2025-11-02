PRESS RELEASE: Saline, Chamber of Commerce Host Small Business Summit Nov. 13

The City of Saline with the Saline Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual Small Business Summit Thursday, November 13 at 11:30 a.m.

“This has been an annual event for the better part of a decade now - we invite existing business, and any individual interested in starting or expanding a small enterprise to the City of Saline,” said Mayor Brian Marl. “The formal presentation will be excellent and informative, so will the networking opportunities with other local businesses and public officials. If you are interested, I hope you will attend.”

The summit is suited for businesses owners whose businesses employ less than 25 individuals.

In addition to networking opportunities, this year’s summit will include a presentation from Kelli Saunders, Vice President of Policy & Engagement from Small Business Association of Michigan. Saunders will speak on small business trends and policy impacts.

“This is a unique opportunity for our small businesses to learn from each other and a statewide advocate about solutions to challenges they may be facing” said Dan Swallow, Saline City Manager. “We encourage our local business partners to come hear real-time updates on legislative and policy issues that could impact their operations”

The summit will be held Thursday, November 13 at 11:30 a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 North Harris Street. The event is estimated to last approximately two hours.

There is no cost to attend, however, space is limited. Interested parties should visit the Saline Chamber of Commerce website, salinechamber.org/events; by email, office@salinechamber.org; or by phone, (734) 429-4494. Any questions about the event can be directed to Saline Community Engagement Strategist Sarah Massey at smassey@salinemi.gov.

