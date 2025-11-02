PRESS RELEASE: Play It Again Sports in Saline Announces Opening Plans

Play It Again Sports, the leading family sporting goods resale concept, has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Saline on November 6. Located at 551 E Michigan Ave, the brand provides athletes of every age a place to sell their quality used sports and fitness equipment including: football equipment, baseball gloves and bats, hockey gear, golf clubs, soccer gear, lacrosse equipment, treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, weights, and more.

A favorite among families, the new Play It Again Sports in Saline is part of Winmark – the Resale Company®, a unique national retail resale franchise that focuses on sustainability, small business formation and providing Resale for Everyone®.

Meet the Local Owners

For Jen and Rick Karcher, opening Play It Again Sports in Saline is a true homecoming rooted in family, community, and a lifelong passion for sports. Both born and raised in Michigan, the couple returned after a decade in Florida and saw a need for a local sporting goods store that could make athletics more affordable and accessible for families like theirs. As parents of three active kids and longtime Play It Again Sports customers, they know firsthand the value of quality equipment at a fair price. Beyond offering new and gently used gear, the Karchers plan to partner with local teams, host demo days, and provide discounts to encourage more families to get involved in sports.

“Sports have always been at the heart of our family,” said Jen Karcher. “Between Rick and our son’s experience playing professional baseball and our years spent cheering the kids on from the sidelines, we know what it takes to keep up with an active lifestyle and how valuable it is to have a place like Play It Again Sports that lets families explore new activities without the high cost or pressure of competitive sports.”

Grand Opening Event Details

Beginning on November 6 and throughout the weekend, Play It Again Sports Saline is inviting guests to stop in to experience the following:

Thursday, November 6: First 25 customers in line will receive a $25 gift card. Enter to win a new Pit-Pat Walking Pad and a $100 Play It Again Sports–Saline gift card. Enjoy local sweet treats from area bakeries in the afternoon, while supplies last. Spend $75 and receive $5 in Sports Bucks.

Friday, November 7: First 25 customers will receive free Smackin’ Seeds. Enter to win a Detroit Lions pop-up canopy tent and a $100 Play It Again Sports–Saline gift card. SISU Mouthguard, a local vendor, will be on site with product information. From 1 to 3 p.m., enjoy Cottage Inn pizza slices, while supplies last. Spend $75 and receive $5 in Sports Bucks.

Saturday, November 8: First 25 customers will receive free Smackin’ Seeds. Enter to win a Cleveland putter and a 15-pack of golf balls. A $100 gift card raffle winner will be announced on social media after closing. Possible food truck and goodies (details to be confirmed). Spend $75 and receive $5 in Sports Bucks.

Sunday, November 9: First 25 customers will receive free Smackin’ Seeds. Earn double FiveStars points on all buys and sales. Spend $75 and receive $10 in Sports Bucks. Winners of the Walking Pad and Detroit Lions canopy tent raffles will be announced on social media after closing.

More about Play It Again Sports Saline

Play It Again Sports accepts new and quality used equipment from community members, allowing the gear to end up in someone else’s hands rather than a landfill. Unlike a typical consignment store, Play It Again Sports does not require appointments and pays on the spot for sports and fitness equipment it purchases from customers.

For more information or store hours, the new Play It Again Sports can be reached at (734) 316-7350 or https://playitagainsports.com/locations/saline-mi/ .

About Play It Again Sports

Play It Again Sports is the ultimate resource for used sporting goods. With over 300 franchised stores in the United States and Canada and an e-commerce shop online, we are focused on sustainability – buying, selling and trading quality used and new sports gear and fitness equipment. Play It Again Sports is franchised by Winmark – the Resale Company®, which also franchises Plato’s Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. Together, Winmark franchise brands have helped recycle over 2 billion items since 2010, keeping reusable goods out of landfills and in the hands of new owners. For more information visit www.playitagainsports.com.

About Winmark Corporation

Winmark – the Resale Company, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato’s Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. At September 27, 2025, there were 1,377 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 77 franchises have been awarded but are not open.

More News from Saline