Evan Steele Begins 4th Season on Albion Swim and Dive Team

ALBION, MI (11/03/2025)-- Saline student Evan Steele was selected as a member of Albion College's swimming and diving team for 2025-26. This is the fourth season Steele is swimming freestyle and backstroke for the Britons.

"I am really excited about the 2025-2026 season and the future of this program," said Eric Murray, head coach of the program since 2023. "We have eleven great athletes returning from last year which are also helping shape our next chapter with the 18 new athletes on our team this year. The future is looking bright for this program."

Steele is majoring in kinesiology-exercise science with a minor in psychology. Steele is the child of Jeffery and Julie Steele of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

