Hongsun Kim Earns Master of Science Degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology

Hongsun Kim of Saline, Michigan, has earned a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Kim was among approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the Summer 2025 semester.

