Saline Graduate and Veteran Kate Melcher is Keynote Speaker for WCC Veterans Day Ceremony

The public is invited to join Washtenaw Community College (WCC) in honoring the courage and sacrifice of America’s service members during its 2025 Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday, November 11.

The day begins with an 8 a.m. flag-raising at the main entrance to campus in front of the Student Center, 4800 E. Huron River Drive.

An indoor ceremony and reception will be from 9:45-11 a.m. on the second floor of the Student Center near the Wadhams Veterans Center.

The keynote speaker will be Kate Melcher, a U.S. Army veteran who is now Executive Director of Fisher House Michigan. Fisher House provides comfort homes where military and veteran families may stay free of charge while a loved one is hospitalized.

The U.S. Marine Corps will present the colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Commander Scott Nichols of the American Legion. Additional speakers include student, alumni and other veterans. Light refreshments will be served.

The Wadhams Veterans Center serves as a hub of support and community for WCC’s more than 500 military-connected students and families, including veterans, active-duty personnel, National Guard and Reserve members, as well as their spouses and dependents.

WCC was recently recognized as a Gold-level Veteran-Friendly School by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency for the eighth consecutive year, honoring its ongoing commitment to veterans and military-affiliated students.

More News from Saline