HOCKEY: Ash Has 5 Points as Saline Wins Opener at Hudsonville

Brayden Ash put up five points as Saline's varsity hockey team won, 7-4, to open the season at Hudsonville Friday.

In the first, the Hornets scored two on the powerplay. First, Bryce Sattler scored from Ash. Then Brian Meier scored from Ash and Cooper Dillon. The game was tied, 2-2, after one.

In the second, Wyatt Church scored from Caiden Kratt, who registered his first varsity point.

The Hornets were down, 4-3, after two.

1:45 into the third, Ash scored to tie the score. Midway through the third, Ash scored on the powerplay from Church.

With Hudsonville pressing to tie the score with a powerplay and an extra attacker, Jack Boyle blocked a shot and then scored an empty netter. Antonio Giacalone added another empty-netter from Ash and Meier.

Jack Derksen earned the victory between the pipes

