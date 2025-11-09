HOCKEY: Ash Has 5 Points as Saline Wins Opener at Hudsonville
Brayden Ash put up five points as Saline's varsity hockey team won, 7-4, to open the season at Hudsonville Friday.
In the first, the Hornets scored two on the powerplay. First, Bryce Sattler scored from Ash. Then Brian Meier scored from Ash and Cooper Dillon. The game was tied, 2-2, after one.
In the second, Wyatt Church scored from Caiden Kratt, who registered his first varsity point.
The Hornets were down, 4-3, after two.
1:45 into the third, Ash scored to tie the score. Midway through the third, Ash scored on the powerplay from Church.
With Hudsonville pressing to tie the score with a powerplay and an extra attacker, Jack Boyle blocked a shot and then scored an empty netter. Antonio Giacalone added another empty-netter from Ash and Meier.
Jack Derksen earned the victory between the pipes
More News from Saline
- VOLLEYBALL: Keyes Comes Up Big as Saline Defeats Bedford to Win the District Saline advances to the Regional tournament at Mason High School Tuesday.
- HOCKEY: Church Scores 2 as Saline Defeats Jenison Wyatt Church scored twice and Saline used a three-goal second period to out away the Jenison Wildcats as the Hornets won their second game to start the season.