HOCKEY: Church Scores 2 as Saline Defeats Jenison

Wyatt Church scored twice and Saline used a three-goal second period to out away the Jenison Wildcats as the Hornets won their second game to start the season.

Brayden Ash scored an unassisted goal to give the Hornets a lead in the first period.

In the second period, Cooper Dillon scored on the powerplay from Church and Christian Vitale. 1:40 later, the Hornets were at it again. Church scored from Jace Woodrel and Hahnerl Ryu. 22 seconds later, Church scored again from Andrew Winters and Ryu.

Jenison got on the board with a goal by Landon Brewer. 45 seconds later, Gabe Arredondo scored to make it 4-2.

Brian Meier iced the game on the powerplay with 6:26 to play, scoring from Winters and Ash.

Derksen earned the win, improving to 2-0.

The Hornets return to action Friday against Detroit Country Day at Southfield Civic Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m.

More News from Saline