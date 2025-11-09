VOLLEYBALL: Keyes Comes Up Big as Saline Defeats Bedford to Win the District

Charlotte Keyes, the freshman 6-foot middle hitter, made big plays when it mattered most to help Saline defeat Bedford, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22 and 25-11, as Saline won the district championship Friday at Belleville.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair. But late in the set, Bedford had the Hornets on the ropes, 24-22. Karlie Smith set one for Keyes in the middle. Jump. Spike. Off Bedford hands and to the ground. Down by 1. Lexi Newton served the ball for the Hornets. Again, Smith set to Keyes in the middle. Jump. Spike. The ball slammed to an empty spot on the floor. Tie game. Newton served again. Bedford returned and the Saline back row got the ball again to Smith, who set for her middle-hitter. Jump. Spike. Off Bedford hands and to the Bedford floor. Saline led, 25-24.

Saline won when Harper Klein's spike was blocked and it fell out of bounds. It took a moments to deliberate, but they awarded the point to Saline. The Hornets won 26-24.

The Kicking Mules, who beat Saline in a five-set marathon earlier this year at Bedford, bounced back to win the second set, 25-17.

In set three, it appeared the Mules might take control of the match. Saline led 20-18 after a kill by Clare Beazley. But Bedford rattled off four straight points to take a 22-20 lead. Coach Darien Bandel called timeout to rally the troops. Taylor Dahms landed a kill to get Saline within one. Again, Newton stepped to the service line. Klein had the next kill to tie the game.

Newton had a hot serve that the Kicking Mules couldn't return, giving Saline a 23-22 lead.

Bedford loaded up for a big kill, but Keyes leaped at the net and landed a block for a 24-22 lead.

Keyes ended the set with a well-placed kill into an empty part of the court. Saline won 25-22.

That second late comeback seemed to drain all the life out of the Kicking Mules. Saline won the fourth set, 25-11, to win the match and the district championship.

Saline (21-11-0) advances to the regional tournament at Mason High School where the Hornets will play Mason (20-15-1) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Skyline (26-9-4) and Dewitt (23-12-1) play at 5 p.m. in the other regional semifinal. Skyline won the SEC Red this year. Dexter was second, Bedford was third and Saline was fourth.

