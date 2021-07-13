Saline Native John Burkhart, Father of 5, Was a Printer Who Worked at Tecumseh Products

John Dosch Burkhart, 74, a resident of Cape Coral, Fla, for the past 13 years, formerly of Adrian, Mich., passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 in Cape Coral. He was born March 13, 1947 in Saline, Mich., to Charles and Elizabeth (Dosch) Burkhart, now deceased.

John was of the Christian faith. John Graduated from Saline High School with the Class of 1966. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran 67-68 and printer by Trade also working 10 years at Tecumseh Products.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Sharlene (Phipps) Burkhart and granddaughter Taylor Rasmussen; as well as 4 children; 7 siblings; 7 grandchildren; and 2 special nieces.

John was preceded in death by son, Jonathan Burkhart, brother, Phillip Burkhart, and dog, Bella.

A celebration of life will be held with a Graveside service on July 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM at the Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted, MI 49265 on Slee Rd. A Luncheon will follow at the Durkee-Seager American Legion Post 550, 333 Connor St, Onsted, MI 49265.

Memorial Contributions in memory of John Dosch Burkhart are suggested to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33908, or Any VA Facility of your choice.

