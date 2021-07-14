Things to Do Around Saline Michigan This Weekend!

As we roll into mid-July, here's a look at what's going on in and around Saline this weekend.

To have your events featured, add them to our free community calendar. All you need to do is register (free) and hit "Post."

Grand Opening

What: Saline's new downtown art studio and gallery, Whitepines Studios, celebrates their grand opening. Meet local watercolor artist Hellen Bennett and the Whitepines team.

When: The ribbon cutting is at 10 a.m. But you're invited to visit throughout the day.

Where: 141 E. Michigan Avenue, Suite B

Cost: Free

The Ann Arbor Art Fair Returns

What: Known as the largest juried art fair in the nation, the Ann Arbor Art Fair features a 30-block footprint in downtown Ann Arbor and is comprised of three independently juried, nonprofit art fairs that run consecutively: Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original; Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair; and Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair. The fair draws nearly half a million attendees who come for the fine art, local restaurants and businesses

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Downtown Ann Arbor

Cost: Free.

Drivin' Sideways - Free Concert in Saline

What: Drivin' Sideways performs during the Salty Sounds of Summer Concert presented by Saline Main Street in downtown Saline.

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

Where: 100 block of South Ann Arbor Street

Cost: Free.

Garage Sale

What: A regular garage sale with household items, a wood-burning cookstove, a 96 HiLo RV trailer that has a good frame, windows, couch and dinette. Lots of books, too!

When: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 1197 Jewelll Rd, Milan

Cost: Free.

Great Lakes VegBash

What: The Great Lakes VegBash is a three-day regional food festival celebrating amazing plant-based cuisine. This unprecedented event features a bounty of incredible food options, live and DJ entertainment, plant-based food product exhibits, the Crafted with Compassion Crafter and Artisan Market, family activities and much more.

When: Friday, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. -8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline-Road.

Cost: $13 for adults. $12 for seniors 65+. $8 for children 6 to 12 years old. FREE for children 5 and under. Discounts in advance: https://www.vegbash.com/great-lakes-regional-vegbash.

Saline Farmers Market

What: The weekly market features fresh produce, meats and cheeses from farmers and local producers, honey, flowers and much more.

When: Saturday, 8 a.m., noone.

Where: The parking lot off South Ann Arbor Street.

Cost: Free.

Manchester Chicken Broil

What: This long time civic event is the largest of it's kind, with the net proceeds benefiting public school, community park, library and local civic causes in our town. The delicious dinner includes 1/2 chicken, our world famous, secret, local recipe coleslaw, roll with butter, potato chips, radishes and beverage. Ice cream and additional beverages are available as extras. Musical entertainment and lots of camaraderie all evening!

When: 4-8 p.m., Saturday

Where: Alumni Field, Manchester

Cost: $11 in advance (https://48158.com/event/manchester-chicken-broil-buy-tickets/) or $12 at the gate

Stony Lake Sessions: The Gavin Family with special guest Colm Gannon - presented by Acoustic Routes.

What: The Gavins return to Stony Lake Brewing with special guest Colm Gannon, the acclaimed button accordion player from Boston. Then stick around for more music, an open session led by the Gavin family and friends. Reserve your table today!

When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: Stony Lake Brewing Co, 447 E Michigan Ave

Cost: The cover is just $10 per person, which all supports the headliners!