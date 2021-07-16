7-16-2021 8:18pm
Comings and Goings at Saline Area Schools
Here are the resignations and hirings found in the most recent Saline Area Schools Board of Education agenda packet.
Leaving
- Bailey Elekonich, Saline Middle School, paraeducator
- Katie Huang, Saline Middle School, teacher
- Cristal Moyer, Pleasant Ridge, literacy tutor
- Emily Rose, Saline High School, job coach
- Tavarski Wallace, SWWC, special populations coordinator
Hirings
- Cameron Cochran, Heritage, assistant principal
- Lorri Cutler, Pleasant Ridge, literacy tutor
- Benjamin Goodman, Liberty, digital production coordinator
- Lynne Harrison-Ley, Pleasant Ridge, literacy tutor
- Deb Hibbard, Community Education, building supervisor
- Jennifer Karcher, Pleasant Ridge, literacy tutor
- Emily Koch, Heritage, literacy tutor
- Sarah Mahler, Heritage, literacy tutor
- Katelyn McGee, district, BCBA
- Jacob Ringle, Buildings and Grounds, afternoon custodian
- Rebecca Rognes, Heritage, paraeducator
- Channon Washington, district, culturally responsive consultant
- Angie Zbikowski, Saline High School, literacy tutor