7-16-2021 8:18pm

Comings and Goings at Saline Area Schools

Here are the resignations and hirings found in the most recent Saline Area Schools Board of Education agenda packet.

Leaving

  • Bailey Elekonich, Saline Middle School, paraeducator
  • Katie Huang, Saline Middle School, teacher
  • Cristal Moyer, Pleasant Ridge, literacy tutor
  • Emily Rose, Saline High School, job coach
  • Tavarski Wallace, SWWC, special populations coordinator

Hirings

  • Cameron Cochran, Heritage, assistant principal
  • Lorri Cutler, Pleasant Ridge, literacy tutor
  • Benjamin Goodman, Liberty, digital production coordinator
  • Lynne Harrison-Ley, Pleasant Ridge, literacy tutor
  • Deb Hibbard, Community Education, building supervisor
  • Jennifer Karcher, Pleasant Ridge, literacy tutor
  • Emily Koch, Heritage, literacy tutor
  • Sarah Mahler, Heritage, literacy tutor
  • Katelyn McGee, district, BCBA
  • Jacob Ringle, Buildings and Grounds, afternoon custodian
  • Rebecca Rognes, Heritage, paraeducator
  • Channon Washington, district, culturally responsive consultant
  • Angie Zbikowski, Saline High School, literacy tutor
