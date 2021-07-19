Saline City Council Postpones Social Zone Decision

Saline City Council has postponed a vote on a motion to create a social zone that would allow patrons to buy alcoholic beverages and then stroll around an area of downtown.

Saline Main Street, the downtown revitalization organization, proposed the social zone - dubbed SoHo North, as an attraction to bring people to Saline to patronize the restaurants and businesses. Social zones would allow people to purchase beverages in special glasses and carry them around clearly delineated parts of town.

"I do think it will be something that will be a great addition to our downtown," Saline Main Street Executive Holli Andrews said at Monday's Saline City Council meeting.

Several members of council still had some questions about the social zones.

The proposed social zones are different from Umbrella Square, which are basically extensions of the participating restaurants.

Councillor Janet Dillon motioned to postpone the motion until the Aug. 2 meeting to discuss it at the work meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Councillor Dean Girbach seconded the motion. Council voted 6-1 in favor of the motion with Councillor Jack Ceo voting no.

Councillor Dillon asked if this was the right time for social districts. They were created during the COVID-19 lockdowns and closures. Dillon noted that restaurants are now allowed to have 100 percent occupancy.

Andrews said businesses were "still in arrears" so they were looking for creative ways to create a destination.

"Saline, itself, cannot bring these businesses out of a hole," Andrews said. "We need people from outside of Saline to come and dine and shop. I'm just using every resource possible. These (social zones) are working and growing all the time. They are tried and true."

The social zone would be created by city council resolution and approved by the state.

Here is more news on the issue.