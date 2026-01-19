GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saline Rebounds With Win Against Walled Lake Northern

Saline defeated Walled Lake Northern, 43-30, to improve to 9-2 overall. It was a solid return after Friday's loss at Bedford.

"It was great to get back out and compete again. It was great to see us turn up the tempo in the second half and really take control of the game. We pushed it well in transition and let our defense to create our offense that really was the turning point in the game," coach Leight Ann Roehm said.

Junior Harper Backus scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds and had two blocks.

"Harper was dominant in the paint. I loved how she got out in transition and how she found her teammates out of double teams," coach Roehm said.

Senior Keira Roehm hit three three-pointers on her way to 12 points. She also had four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

"Keira knocked down three big 3s in a row down the stretch in the second half that were huge during our run. She continues to just distribute the ball so well. And, her voice in the locker room was huge tonight," coach Roehm said.

Sophomore Myla Talladay scored nine points, had two rebounds, and two steals.

"Myla Talladay had a day. She was all over passing lanes and dove on the floor for loose balls. She really was active in transition and got us easy looks. Then, when she knocked down her three that was the moment the team just really found joy in the game and started to take control," Coach Roehm said.

Sophomore Halle Powell scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds, had five steals and dished for five assists.

"Halle Powell created so much defensively. She had deflection after deflection. Steal after steal. Then, she made terrific passes to teammates leading ahead off of steals and in transition," coach Roehm said.

Ayla Stager scored two points and grabbed five rebounds.

Saline hosts Flat Rock Tuesday night.

