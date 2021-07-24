National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 9:30 PM

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for an area including eastern Washtenaw County.

At 8:14 p.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mount Clemens to near Brighton, moving southeast at 35 miles per hour. The warning is in effect until 9 p.m.

Wind gusts could reach 70 miles per hour and cause considerable damage to trees, roofs, outbuildings and mobile homes.

The warning advises people at Comerica Park to seek safe shelter immediately.