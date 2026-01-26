Michigan’s Individual Income Tax Filing Season Begins Today

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Treasury announced today that the official 2026 filing season has begun and is processing individual income tax returns.

Individuals can file their state individual income tax return online for free, e-file with tax preparation software, or mail a paper form with documentation. All State of Michigan individual income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 15, 2026.

For the convenience of taxpayers, the start of the state's individual income tax filing season is the same date set by the Internal Revenue Service.

“Michigan Treasury is prepared to process returns and issue refunds promptly,” said Deputy State Treasurer Kavita Kale, who oversees the department’s Revenue Services programs. “Our priority is accuracy and efficiency. Filing electronically is the fastest and most reliable way to ensure your return is processed correctly and your refund is delivered quickly.”

Issuers must mail most W-2 and 1099 forms to recipients by Jan. 31. End-of-year pay stubs should not be used when filing because they may not accurately reflect total income.

Taxpayers who file without all required documents--such as W-2 or 1099 forms--may need to submit an amended return later. Missing paperwork can delay processing and push back refunds.

New in 2026: Michigan Treasury eServices

Treasury has transitioned Michigan’s individual income tax platform from a legacy system to a modernized, secure platform. With this change, Michigan Treasury eServices now replaces the previous web services that were available in separate systems.

Taxpayers can check the status of their individual income tax returns and refunds in the new Michigan Treasury eServices.

Taxpayers will notice a new browsing experience that may feel different at first. The updated platform meets State of Michigan security standards and provides a safe environment where taxpayers and tax professionals can check refund status, file tax forms, make payments, access tax information, communicate with Treasury, and manage tax responsibilities.

To take advantage of the full features of Michigan Treasury eServices, taxpayers and tax professionals will need to create a MiLogin profile and connect to tax accounts. This process ensures taxpayer data remains secure and only authorized individuals can access sensitive information.

How to File

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 5 million returns were received by Treasury, and Michigan taxpayers e-filed more than 92% of those returns.

For more information about e-filing, go to www.mifastfile.org.

Individuals with low to moderate income, disabilities or who are 60 years of age or older may qualify for free tax preparation help from IRS-certified volunteers. For information about free tax help, go to irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep or dial 2-1-1.

Additional free tax help can be found at www.michiganfreetaxhelp.org.

